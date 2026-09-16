Premalatha backs police case against DMK members over ‘obscene’ remarks

Chennai, Sept 16:

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has said it was right to register a police case against DMK members who allegedly made obscene remarks during a protest.

Reacting to the controversy, Premalatha said political protests should not be used as a platform for making objectionable remarks against women. She said action under the law was appropriate when such remarks were made.

Her remarks come amid heightened political exchanges in Tamil Nadu following the DMK’s statewide protests against TVK leader Vijay’s remarks. The DMK held protests across the State on September 12.

Premalatha, who is the DMDK general secretary, has also made statements on women’s safety and law and order in recent months. In April, she had spoken about sexual violence and drug culture in Tamil Nadu during an election campaign meeting.

The latest remarks are likely to add to the ongoing political debate over the language used during protests and political campaigns, with parties facing criticism when personal or objectionable comments enter public discourse.