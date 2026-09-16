Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme to Be Launched by CM Vijay on Sept 25

Chennai, Sept 16:

The Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Thaimaman Seer’ gold ring scheme, one of the key promises of the TVK government, will be formally launched by Chief Minister Vijay in Madurai on September 25, according to the Tamil Nadu government. The launch had earlier been scheduled for September 15 but was postponed due to Vijay’s London visit.

Under the scheme, a one-gram gold ring will be presented as a gift from the maternal uncle to every child born in a government hospital in Tamil Nadu, in keeping with the traditional practice of presenting a gift to a newborn. The scheme will apply retrospectively to children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026.

The government has allocated around ₹755.83 crore annually for the scheme. It is intended to encourage deliveries at government hospitals and recognise the joy of motherhood, particularly among economically disadvantaged families.