Chennai journalist arrested over defamatory video against woman YouTube anchor

Chennai:

Adambakkam police have arrested a 58-year-old journalist for allegedly publishing a defamatory and obscene video targeting a woman YouTube anchor.

The arrested person has been identified as Damodharan Prakash, a reporter working for a weekly magazine. Police said he allegedly uploaded the video on his YouTube channel, ‘King 24×7’, in January this year.

According to the complaint, the 38-year-old woman, a resident of Adambakkam and an anchor with a private YouTube channel, alleged that Prakash, in collusion with another unidentified anchor, had published a video containing her photograph and made false and derogatory allegations about her private life.

Based on her complaint, Adambakkam police registered a case invoking relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

As part of the investigation, a special police team arrested Prakash on Tuesday. Police are also looking for the other person who allegedly appeared with him in the video.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the creation and publication of the video and the involvement of others, police said.

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