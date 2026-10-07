Tenkasi: Mother ends life after setting two children on fire

Tenkasi, Oct 7:

A 28-year-old woman allegedly set her two young sons and herself on fire following a family dispute near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district. The woman died at the spot, while her two sons succumbed to their burn injuries at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

The deceased woman was identified as Mariammal, while her sons were Kabineswaran, 5, and Rabineswaran, 4. Mariammal was married to Kalipandi, 32, a painter, and the family lived at Vadakku Chathiram near Sivagiri.

According to police, Kalipandi was allegedly addicted to alcohol and the couple frequently quarrelled. On Monday night, Mariammal had taken her children to a temple festival in the village, where a traditional kummi programme was being held. Kalipandi allegedly arrived at the temple in an inebriated condition and quarrelled with her.

Upset over the incident, Mariammal returned home with her two sons. She allegedly locked the house from inside, poured kerosene over herself and the children and set them on fire.

Neighbours, who heard the children’s cries, rushed to the house. As the door was locked from inside, they reportedly broke open the roof and entered the house. Mariammal was found dead, while the two children were found with severe burn injuries.

The children were initially taken to Sivagiri Government Hospital and later shifted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. However, both died on Tuesday morning.

Sivagiri police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths. Kalipandi is being questioned in connection with the incident.