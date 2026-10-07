Vijay inaugurates new Aavin lab building in Madhavaram, Inspects milk processing operations & new dairy project

Chennai, Oct 7:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated a newly constructed sub-building of the Aavin State Central Laboratory at Madhavaram, built at a cost of ₹2.23 crore.

The laboratory has been equipped with modern facilities to conduct drinking water tests in accordance with standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), besides wastewater tests as per the norms of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The facility will undertake various quality tests required by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation and district milk producers’ cooperative unions. The tests will be carried out accurately and quickly using modern equipment and in accordance with international standards.

During his visit to the Madhavaram dairy, Vijay inspected the ongoing milk handling and distribution operations. The dairy currently handles around 4.5 lakh litres of milk a day and supplies milk to consumers in North Chennai through an average of 120 vehicles.

Vijay also inspected the construction of a new dairy at Madhavaram, being built at an estimated cost of ₹152.26 crore to meet Chennai’s future milk requirements. The modern facility will have a milk-handling capacity of seven lakh litres a day and will feature fully automated technology and other infrastructure.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the construction work and directed officials to expedite the project.

Later, Vijay visited his Perambur constituency office, where he received petitions from members of the public and heard their grievances.