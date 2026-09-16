Vijay to return from London tomorrow morning

Chennai, Sept 16:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and Chief Minister Vijay is scheduled to return to Chennai from London on Thursday morning, after completing his overseas visit.

Vijay had travelled to London as part of his engagements aimed at attracting investments to Tamil Nadu. His return to Chennai comes amid heightened political activity in the State, particularly with the October 6 by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies approaching.

TVK has fielded former MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama as its candidates in Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC), respectively. The party is now expected to intensify its preparations for the bypoll campaign.

Vijay’s return also comes against the backdrop of continuing political and legal developments surrounding the two by-elections. The Madras High Court has declined to stay the bypoll process, while transferring a PIL questioning the electoral consequences and expenditure arising from the resignation of elected MLAs to the Chief Justice’s Bench.

With Vijay scheduled to be back in Chennai on Thursday morning, attention is likely to turn to his forthcoming political programmes and the TVK’s campaign plans for the two bypoll constituencies.