Vijay to campaign in Dharapuram tomorrow

Chennai, Sept 29:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will campaign in Dharapuram on Wednesday in support of party candidate Sathyabama, who is contesting the upcoming by-election in the Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituency.

A grand public meeting is being organised on the Dharapuram-Udumalpet Road, with a venue spread across around 34 acres. Arrangements are under way to accommodate more than 5,000 people at the meeting.

By-elections to the reserved constituencies of Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram in Tiruppur district are scheduled to be held on October 6. Counting of votes will take place on October 9.

The filing of nominations for the two constituencies began on September 9 and concluded on September 16. The by-elections are witnessing a five-cornered contest involving the TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Communist parties and Naam Tamilar Katchi. Leaders and candidates of the parties have been actively campaigning in both constituencies.

As part of the TVK’s campaign, Vijay had earlier campaigned in support of party candidate Maragatham Kumaravel, who is contesting from the Maduranthakam (SC) constituency. He addressed a campaign programme at Aathur, which falls within the Maduranthakam constituency, on September 2.

Vijay will now campaign in Dharapuram in support of Sathyabama, the TVK candidate from the reserved constituency. The public meeting is expected to be a major campaign event for the party ahead of the October 6 polling.

Work on erecting a large pandal and campaign stage at the Dharapuram-Udumalpet Road venue is progressing rapidly. Around 34 acres of land has been selected for the event.

Security arrangements have also been intensified in view of Vijay’s visit. Ministers Sengottaiyan and Arun Kumar, along with other senior party functionaries, have been camping in Dharapuram and overseeing the arrangements.

Party sources said preparations were being made to facilitate the participation of more than 5,000 people at the public meeting.

Vijay is scheduled to travel by road from Coimbatore to Dharapuram before attending the campaign meeting. Barricades are being installed along both sides of the route as part of the security arrangements.

Around 2,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed for security duty during Vijay’s visit. Police and other officials are currently carrying out preparations along the route as well as at the meeting venue.

Party functionaries have also said that Vijay is expected to conduct a roadshow on October 4, the final day of campaigning for the by-elections, to seek votes for the TVK candidates.

With polling scheduled for October 6, campaigning by the major political parties is expected to intensify in the coming days in both Maduranthakam and Dharapuram.