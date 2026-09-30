HC refuses to transfer Gem Veeramani case to CBI

Chennai, Sept 30:

The Madras High Court has refused to transfer the case against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The petition was filed by Varahi, seeking a CBI probe into the case. The petitioner alleged that the police had failed to identify the minor victim due to the alleged interference of former Police Commissioner Arun and that the investigation had also been delayed. Though the complaint named Veeramani and Shanthi, the police allegedly failed to conduct a proper investigation.

The petitioner further alleged that up to Rs 40 crore had changed hands as a bribe to delay and eventually close the case. Citing these allegations and the alleged involvement of senior police officials, the petitioner sought an independent CBI investigation into the POCSO case, the alleged attempt to close the case and the alleged transfer of money.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the investigation should be transferred to the CBI as police officials were allegedly involved in the matter.

The judge questioned the need to seek a CBI probe when a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted only four days ago. The judge also asked whether the petitioner had lost faith in the Tamil Nadu Police and remarked that there was no need to seek publicity in a case involving a child.

Appearing for the police, Chief Criminal Prosecutor John Sathyan said that anyone possessing information or evidence relating to the case could submit it to the SIT investigating officer. He said the SIT would issue a status report on the investigation on Thursday.

He also informed the court that IPS officer V V Geethanjali, who was part of the SIT, had recused herself due to personal reasons and that another officer had been appointed in her place.

The court directed petitioner Varahi to appear before the SIT at 3 pm on Thursday and submit the evidence in his possession.

The court also directed the SIT to file a report on the investigation into the alleged sexual assault case involving Veeramani and adjourned the matter to October 7.