Airstrike kills nine civilians in Yemen, including five children

Sanaa, Oct 19:

At least nine civilians, including five children and two women, were killed and 19 others injured in an airstrike in Yemen’s northern Saada province, according to the Houthi-run health authorities. The attack reportedly struck a residential house in the Sahar district, raising fresh concerns over civilian safety as hostilities intensify in the conflict-hit country.

The Houthi authorities blamed Saudi Arabia for the strike. Saudi officials had not immediately commented on the allegation, and independent confirmation of responsibility was not available in the initial reports. The injured included 11 children, according to the Houthi health ministry, which said some victims were in critical condition. Rescue workers were reportedly searching the affected area for survivors and assisting those trapped beneath debris.

The incident comes amid renewed fighting between Houthi forces and their opponents after years of relative calm following a ceasefire. Yemen has endured prolonged conflict that has weakened public institutions, damaged infrastructure and left millions dependent on humanitarian assistance. Civilians continue to face risks from airstrikes, ground fighting, displacement and severe shortages of essential services.

The latest violence also has implications for the wider region. Saudi Arabia has been involved in Yemen’s conflict for years, backing forces opposed to the Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of the north. The Houthis are also aligned with Iran, adding a wider geopolitical dimension to the conflict. Any renewed escalation could complicate efforts to maintain regional stability and revive a political process.

International humanitarian law requires parties to a conflict to distinguish between civilians and combatants and to take precautions to minimise civilian harm. The reported deaths and injuries are likely to intensify calls for an investigation into the circumstances of the strike and for measures to protect non-combatants.

Yemen’s long-running humanitarian crisis makes further escalation especially dangerous. A sustained reduction in hostilities, safe access for relief agencies and renewed negotiations remain essential to preventing additional civilian suffering. The latest incident underscores how fragile the country’s security situation remains despite previous efforts to reduce the fighting.