Three held over firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 19:

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after unidentified assailants opened fire at his BMW in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. Three people were arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday in connection with the incident, according to police updates. Shroff’s driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries in the firing.

The incident occurred near Pushpa Park when Shroff was returning after playing a football match. The attackers reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired several rounds at his vehicle before fleeing. CCTV footage from Andheri West railway station reportedly helped investigators identify the suspects. The case has been transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for further investigation.

A social media post claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has also surfaced, threatening people associated with actor Salman Khan. However, the claim has not been independently verified. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured strict action against those responsible, while police continue to investigate the alleged motive and possible links to the gang.