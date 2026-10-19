France reels from violent protests; thousands arrested 

Paris, Oct 19:

France was struggling to restore order on Monday after protests over the rising cost of living escalated into widespread looting, vandalism and clashes with police across several cities. The unrest has placed President Emmanuel Macron’s government under pressure, with questions being raised about public anger, law-enforcement preparedness and the economic difficulties facing households.

The demonstrations on October 17 drew large crowds, bringing together groups including students, trade unions, supporters of the Yellow Vests movement and political activists. Organisers had sought to unite different sections of society around concerns over living costs and public services. While many participants initially marched peacefully, violence later broke out, particularly in Paris, where shops were looted, windows smashed and vehicles and buildings set on fire.

Authorities reported a large number of arrests and injuries among police personnel as disorder spread beyond the capital to cities including Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux and Toulouse. Retail outlets, including luxury and sportswear stores, were among the targets. Reports also described damage to public buildings and disruption to transport, leaving residents and business owners dealing with the aftermath of the violence.

Macron condemned the scenes as shocking and insisted that legitimate grievances could not justify looting and destruction. He said the government would examine whether there had been failures in intelligence gathering or police preparedness before the demonstrations. The administration also signalled that local authorities could be given greater powers to restrict gatherings where necessary to protect public safety.

The unrest has exposed the difficulty of addressing genuine economic grievances while preventing protests from being taken over by violent groups. Rising living costs, concerns about public services and dissatisfaction with political leadership have contributed to a climate of frustration. Opposition parties have criticised the government’s handling of the situation, while authorities have defended the need to restore order.

The immediate priority is to protect residents, reopen affected businesses and prevent further violence. But a lasting response will require more than policing. The government faces pressure to engage with students, workers, unions and business representatives on the underlying economic concerns. The scale of the damage and the number of arrests have turned the protests into a major political challenge for Macron as France approaches the next presidential election period.