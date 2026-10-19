Shafali, Mandhana power India to series victory 

Raipur, Oct 19:

India’s women secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe with a commanding nine-wicket victory in the second match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The emphatic win also gave captain Smriti Mandhana her first series triumph in charge of the team.

Zimbabwe were restricted to 102 for eight in their allotted 20 overs after India’s bowlers maintained pressure through the innings. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano top-scored with 34 off 32 balls, while Josephine Nkomo contributed 27. India prevented the visitors from building a substantial partnership and kept the target within comfortable reach.

India’s response was led by an aggressive opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Mandhana. Shafali attacked from the outset, striking 55 off just 25 deliveries, while Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 from 25 balls. The pair added 96 runs for the opening wicket, taking the contest away from Zimbabwe and leaving India needing only a few runs after the stand was broken.

India reached 104 for one in 8.5 overs, completing the chase with 67 balls to spare. The speed of the victory underlined the difference in batting depth and execution between the two sides. Shafali’s power hitting put the bowlers under immediate pressure, while Mandhana combined fluent strokeplay with calm leadership to finish the match in style.

The result was particularly significant for Mandhana as she began her captaincy tenure with a series win. India will look to carry the momentum into the final T20I while continuing to assess combinations and give players opportunities. For Zimbabwe, the series has provided valuable exposure against a stronger opponent, but the side will need greater batting partnerships and more effective bowling execution to compete consistently at this level.