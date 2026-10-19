Chacarra holds off Hillier to win DP World Championship

New Delhi, Oct 19:

Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra won the DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club on Sunday, finishing two shots clear of New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier after a demanding final day disrupted by weather delays.

The 26-year-old completed the tournament at 21-under-par 267 to secure his third DP World Tour title of the season and fourth overall.

Chacarra entered the final round with a five-shot advantage after completing an outstanding third round of nine-under-par 63. He extended his lead to six shots early on Sunday with birdies at the first and third holes, putting himself in a commanding position. However, a bogey at the sixth and a determined challenge from his playing partners ensured that the closing stretch was far from straightforward.

Hillier produced a strong finish to reduce the deficit, applying pressure as Chacarra’s birdie opportunities became less frequent. The Spaniard responded with crucial par saves at the ninth and 10th holes before picking up a birdie at the 11th. A difficult situation at the 16th, where he found thick rough off the tee, threatened to complicate the finish, but he recovered to save par and protect his advantage.

Chacarra closed with a two-under-par 70, while Hillier finished at 19-under after a final-round 67. Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Spain’s Angel Hidalgo shared third place. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood finished tied fifth at 13-under-par.

The victory strengthened Chacarra’s position in the season-long Race to Dubai standings, moving him ahead of American Patrick Reed with three tournaments remaining before the season-ending championship. His success in Delhi also continued an impressive run of form that has included victories at the KLM Open and Italian Open earlier in the year.

The tournament was affected by weather delays that forced players to complete a large number of holes on Sunday. Chacarra’s ability to manage the course and remain composed under pressure proved decisive. His victory further established him as one of the leading contenders for the European tour’s season-long title.