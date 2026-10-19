CM Vijay, EPS extend Ayudha pooja greetings

Chennai, Oct 19:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami on Monday.

In his message, Vijay said Ayudha Pooja honoured the tools, vehicles and professions that contributed to people’s growth and progress, while Vijayadashami marked an auspicious occasion to begin new ventures in education, arts and industry. He wished that the festivals would bring renewed hope and prosperity to everyone and called for progress in education and industrial development to build a successful Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami highlighted the significance of worshipping Goddess Durga for courage, Lakshmi for prosperity and Saraswati for education during Navaratri. Emphasising the values of hard work and dedication, he said the festivals reminded people that work was divine and success came through effort. He wished the people good health, prosperity and well-being.