Dharapuram bypoll campaign: Vijay accuses AIADMK of becoming a DMK ‘branch’

TIRUPPUR:

Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday accused the AIADMK of entering into an alleged tacit alliance with the ruling DMK and claimed that the two parties had become politically indistinguishable.

Addressing an election meeting at Dharapuram in support of TVK candidate Sathyabama, who is contesting the October 6 bypoll, Vijay said his party was committed to fighting corruption and would continue to fulfil the promises made to the people in a phased manner.

“I have not come here as the Chief Minister, but as a son and a member of your family,” Vijay told the gathering, addressing the people of Dharapuram as the “gold of Kongu Nadu” and his own relatives.

He alleged that some political leaders continued to behave as though they were still in power and accused the DMK and AIADMK of having a tacit understanding. Referring to what he described as a “monarchic mindset”, Vijay said he did not subscribe to such an approach and claimed that the TVK had entered politics to repay its debt to the people and safeguard their trust.

Vijay also spoke about his party’s position on religion and said the TVK respected the faith of people belonging to all religions. He cited the party’s greetings on occasions including Krishna Jayanthi, Christmas and Bakrid and said the party was not opposed to anyone’s religious beliefs.

Taking aim at DMK leaders, Vijay referred to senior minister Duraimurugan’s remarks about the DMK having defeated “kings” by fielding ordinary people. Vijay said the TVK too had fielded ordinary people and claimed that this approach had helped his party defeat established political forces.

He also criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin over his reference to the people of Kolathur and said the DMK government had committed several mistakes, which, according to him, had led to the party losing support there. Vijay said Stalin would have to continue thanking voters after every election.

Vijay further alleged that Stalin used personal and derogatory language against political opponents while he preferred to address them with affection. He accused the DMK of creating what he termed a “river of vulgarity and hatred” and said such attacks would not weaken the TVK.

Attack on AIADMK

Vijay’s sharpest criticism was directed at the AIADMK. Referring to the party’s political history, he alleged that the AIADMK, which he said had once functioned as an independent political force, had now become a “branch of the DMK”.

“The DMK and AIADMK are one and have the same owner,” Vijay alleged, questioning the political rationale behind the AIADMK’s present position.

He recalled that M G Ramachandran had founded the AIADMK after breaking away from the DMK and also referred to the political opposition between former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the DMK. Vijay alleged that the present political developments amounted to a betrayal of the legacy of both leaders.

Vijay also defended Sathyabama, who recently resigned as an MLA before joining the TVK. He said she had not switched parties while retaining her elected position and claimed there had been no political bargaining involved in her joining the TVK.

Questioning the AIADMK’s reaction to references to the Sarkaria Commission, Vijay alleged that the party was extending support to the DMK. He claimed that the TVK was the only political party directly opposing the DMK and urged voters not to support what he described as the “evil force” of the DMK.

Appealing to voters in Dharapuram, Vijay asked them not to believe what he termed the “lies” of the DMK and AIADMK and urged them to elect Sathyabama. He said he was prepared to go to any extent to work for the welfare of the people.

Minister alleges DMK-AIADMK ‘deal’

At the same meeting, TVK Minister Arunraj alleged that the DMK and AIADMK had reached an understanding over the two Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

He claimed that the 2026 Assembly election result was not an “accident” but reflected the way people of Tamil Nadu had understood and assessed politics. He said the TVK had won 28 of the 60 seats in the Kongu region and described the region as a stronghold of the party.

Arunraj also launched a personal attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, questioning whether Palaniswami could swear that he had not held discussions with the DMK about an alliance.

He alleged that the AIADMK leadership was exploring an arrangement with the DMK because of apprehension over its prospects of returning to power. He also referred to the expulsion of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from the AIADMK and questioned the reasons for the decision.

Arunraj went on to make a specific allegation regarding the ongoing bypolls, claiming that a “deal” had been discussed under which Madurantakam would be left to the DMK and Dharapuram to the AIADMK. He presented the allegation as his party’s claim about an understanding between the two parties.

The AIADMK and DMK have not been quoted in the report as accepting the allegations.

The Dharapuram bypoll is scheduled for October 6, with the contest being closely watched amid the TVK government’s first electoral test after the 2026 Assembly election.