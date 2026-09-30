Rohit, Gill power India to record chase against WI

Guwahati:

Shubman Gill smashed his second ODI double century while Rohit Sharma struck a century as India chased down a record 406-run target to beat West Indies by eight wickets in the second ODI on Wednesday.

West Indies posted 405/7 after centuries from John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114). It was their highest-ever ODI total and left India facing a daunting chase.

India, however, made light work of the target. Rohit provided the perfect start before Gill took control of the innings, guiding India to 406/2 in just 41.4 overs.

The victory gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was also the first time since 2006 that a team successfully chased a 400-plus total in an ODI after conceding such a score.