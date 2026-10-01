Netanyahu salutes Indian pilot for saving 174 people on plane

Jerusalem, Oct 1:

Netanyahu has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a “true hero” after the cockpit attack aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, crediting his actions with helping prevent a major mid-air disaster. Machchhar was stabbed during the confrontation with his co-pilot but managed to resist, open the cockpit door and allow passengers and crew members to intervene. The aircraft, carrying more than 170 people, was later diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely in Tabuk.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said: “My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery.” He said Machchhar continued to fight back despite being seriously injured and helped enable passengers and crew to overpower the attacker. Netanyahu said the captain’s actions helped save the lives of 174 passengers, including Israeli citizens and other nationals, and wished him “a speedy and full recovery”.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar a “hero” after the co-pilot knife attack. Trump said Machchhar helped prevent a major crash and saved many lives.