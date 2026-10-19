Dr Anbumani undergoes knee procedure at Chennai hospital

Chennai, Oct 19:

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss underwent an elective knee procedure at Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road in Chennai on Sunday (October 18). According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, the procedure was completed and he is doing well. He is scheduled to be discharged on Monday (October 19).

The procedure was elective, indicating that it was planned rather than performed as an emergency. The hospital bulletin did not disclose further details about the nature of the knee condition or the specific procedure performed.

Anbumani, a former Union Health Minister, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu in March 2026. He continues to head the PMK, which remains an important political party in Tamil Nadu. His recovery and discharge are expected to be followed by party functionaries and supporters.