Knifepoint robberies shock T Nagar residents

Chennai, Sept 30:

Two separate incidents of robbery at knifepoint have been reported in the T Nagar area, with an elderly woman being targeted inside her house and another woman being robbed while walking on the street.

In the first incident, 84-year-old Laxmi of Thilak Street was alone at home on Tuesday afternoon when an unidentified man allegedly broke open the rear door and entered the house. Laxmi, who was sleeping, was woken up by the intruder, who threatened her with a knife and allegedly snatched five sovereigns of gold jewellery she was wearing and Rs 10,000 kept in her purse before fleeing.

Laxmi’s daughter Radha, 54, had gone to a hotel for lunch with her family when the incident occurred. On returning home, she was informed by her mother about the robbery and lodged a complaint with the Pondy Bazaar police. Police registered a case and collected CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the suspect.

In another incident on Thilak Street near Pondy Bazaar, a woman was allegedly robbed of 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery at knifepoint. The unidentified man reportedly approached her under the pretext of asking for an address, before threatening her with a knife and fleeing with the jewellery.

Pondy Bazaar police have registered a separate case in the second incident and launched a search for the suspect. Police are examining CCTV footage from both locations to establish the identity of the accused and ascertain whether the two robberies were committed by the same person.