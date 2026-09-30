Three Chepauk Stands to be named after Venkataraghavan, Srikkanth & Ashwin

Chennai, Sept 30:

The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, popularly known as Chepauk, is set to honour three of Tamil Nadu’s most celebrated cricketers, with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) deciding to name three stands after S. Venkataraghavan, K. Srikkanth and R. Ashwin.

The decision was taken at the TNCA’s annual general meeting on Sunday. The stands are expected to be unveiled in the presence of the three former India cricketers ahead of the Big Bash League opener between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades at Chepauk on December 12.

Venkataraghavan, 81, represented India in 57 Tests and captained the country in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups. He was also part of India’s famed spin quartet alongside Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna and B.S. Chandrasekhar. He later served Indian cricket in several capacities, including as a selector, coach, administrator, ICC referee and umpire.

Srikkanth was a key member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team and later served as chairman of the national selection committee when India won the 2011 World Cup. He also captained India in 13 ODIs.

Ashwin, one of India’s leading modern-day cricketers, finished his Test career with 537 wickets, making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format. He played 106 Tests and was also part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad.