India clinch archery mixed doubles gold at Asian Games

Nagoya, Sept 30:

India added another gold medal to its 2026 Asian Games tally after winning the compound mixed team archery event in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

The Indian pair produced a thrilling performance against South Korea, with the contest going into a shoot-off after the two teams finished level in regulation play. India held its nerve in the decisive shoot-off to secure the gold medal.

The victory also secured India an Olympic quota for the Los Angeles 2028 Games in the compound mixed team event, according to reports.

The mixed-team triumph came on a memorable day for Indian archery, with the women’s compound team also retaining its Asian Games gold medal. India had earlier equalled the world record with a score of 238 in the women’s team event.

The back-to-back victories underline India’s strong showing in compound archery at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.