ISRO plans seven rocket launches by March 2027

Sriharikota, Sept 30:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has drawn up an ambitious launch schedule, targeting seven rocket launches by March 2027, including the first uncrewed mission of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has said the organisation is working to complete the planned missions within the current financial year.

The planned missions include launches using the PSLV, GSLV and LVM3 rockets. Two satellites are already ready, while five to six other missions are in the final stages of integration, according to the ISRO chairman.

A major highlight of the schedule will be Gaganyaan’s first uncrewed flight, which will test the human-rated launch vehicle, crew module, mission operations, re-entry and recovery systems before astronauts are sent into space.

The launch programme also includes Earth-observation, communication and navigation satellites. According to the Department of Space, three PSLV and three SSLV missions, along with two GSLV and two LVM3 missions, are planned during 2026-27.

The programme comes as ISRO works to increase launch frequency and strengthen India’s space capabilities. The country’s second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu is also being developed for SSLV launches and is expected to become operational during 2026-27.