TVK candidate’s poll plea against Raghupathi rejected

Chennai, Sept 30:

The Madras High Court has rejected an election petition filed by TVK candidate Chinthamani challenging the election of former minister and DMK MLA Raghupathi from Thirumayam constituency.

Raghupathi, who contested the recent Assembly election on a DMK ticket, was declared elected from the Pudukkottai district constituency with a margin of 1,492 votes. Challenging his victory, Chinthamani had filed an election petition before the Madras High Court.

Raghupathi had subsequently approached the court seeking dismissal of the election petition. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the petition, allowed Raghupathi’s plea and rejected Chinthamani’s election petition.

Earlier, another election petition challenging Raghupathi’s victory had been filed by a voter, Pon Panneerselvam. The court had dismissed that petition after holding that it was not maintainable, as Panneerselvam had filed it through his advocate without appearing in person.