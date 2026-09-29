Fishermen protest against new Secretariat project

Chennai, Sept 29:

Fishermen and residents are staging a protest in Chennai’s Pattinapakkam on Tuesday against the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to construct a new Secretariat in the area.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the protest venue in view of the demonstration.

The newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has decided to construct a new Secretariat in Pattinapakkam at an estimated cost of Rs.1,200 crore. Chief Minister Vijay recently announced the project in the Assembly, following which the State government issued a Government Order. Several political parties have opposed the proposal.

Residents and fishermen in the area have also expressed strong opposition to the project. They have said that construction in the coastal area could severely affect their traditional fishing activities and livelihood. Fishermen’s groups have demanded that the Government Order issued for the construction of the new Secretariat be cancelled.

The protest is being organised on Tuesday, September 29, following a call issued by the fishermen’s village panchayat bodies of Mullikuppam, Mullima Nagar and Mylapore. The fishermen have also demanded that the area where the new Secretariat is proposed be declared a traditional residential area of the fishing community.

The fishermen’s groups have said that since the government has not clarified its stand on their concerns, they are prepared to intensify their protests. With the demonstration planned in Pattinapakkam, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers at the protest site and security arrangements have been strengthened.