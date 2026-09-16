Stalin recovering from viral fever

Chennai, Sept 16:

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is recovering from viral fever, said on Wednesday that he was doing well and continuing to recuperate at home on medical advice. He thanked political leaders, film personalities and others who had enquired about his health.

In a statement, Stalin said he had developed fever due to a viral infection and was currently resting at home as advised by doctors. He said his previously scheduled programmes had consequently been postponed. He added that, based on medical advice, he would continue to rest at home for another two to three days.

Stalin, meanwhile, urged DMK cadres to observe the birth anniversary of reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy and mark the party’s 78th foundation day on September 17.

He asked party functionaries to pay floral tributes to Periyar’s statue on Thursday and administer the ‘Social Justice Day’ pledge at all DMK offices, as announced by the party headquarters. He also called upon cadres to hoist DMK flags to mark the beginning of the party’s 78th year.

The DMK’s annual Mupperum Vizha, which brings together the birth anniversaries of party founder C N Annadurai and Periyar E V Ramasamy along with the party’s foundation day, has been postponed in view of Stalin’s illness.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan had earlier announced that the Mupperum Vizha, which was scheduled to be held at Kalaignar Arangam at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on September 15, would be postponed. A fresh date for the event will be announced later.

The DMK’s foundation day falls on September 17, coinciding with Periyar’s birth anniversary. While the central event has been postponed, Stalin has asked party units across the State to conduct the scheduled programmes at their respective offices.