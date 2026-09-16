Three of a family killed in road mishap near Namakkal

Namakkal, Sept 16:

Three members of a family were killed on the spot after two cars collided head-on on the Salem–Namakkal National Highway near Namakkal in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three others, including a 19-year-old man, sustained serious injuries in the accident and were admitted to hospital for intensive treatment.

The deceased were identified as Karthikkumar, 35, his father Selvaraj, 60, and his mother Kanthimathi, 55, of Molaipatti village near Pallapatti in Karur district.

According to the police, Karthikkumar was travelling with his parents from Bengaluru to their native place in Karur. They were proceeding towards Karur along the Salem–Namakkal National Highway when the accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another family was travelling from Tiruchendur towards Bengaluru in a car. The vehicle was reportedly proceeding at high speed when the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the opposite carriageway before crashing head-on into the car in which Karthikkumar and his parents were travelling.

The impact of the collision was severe and both vehicles were badly damaged. Karthikkumar, Selvaraj and Kanthimathi were trapped inside their car and suffered fatal injuries. They died at the spot.

Three people travelling in the other car, including Kishankowda, 19, suffered serious injuries.