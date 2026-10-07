Stalin raises law & order concerns over recent murders

Chennai, Oct 7:

DMK president M K Stalin has accused the TVK government of failing to maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu, citing a series of murder and assault incidents reported across the State in the past 24 hours.

In a post on X, Stalin referred to incidents in Mylapore, Tiruttani, Salem, Dindigul, Madurai, Sholavandan and Ennore. He questioned whether regular police patrols were being carried out and whether offenders were being properly monitored.

Stalin also questioned why action was allegedly not taken despite complaints being lodged at police stations, particularly in the Tiruttani incident in which a father who had complained about a person allegedly harassing his 17-year-old daughter was later murdered.

He questioned the effectiveness of the Singappen special force in ensuring women’s safety and alleged that the State’s law and order situation was becoming increasingly serious.

Stalin said the Chief Minister, who holds the Home portfolio, should recognise the seriousness of the situation and focus on protecting people’s lives. “Please move away from the ‘Take-Action’ #ShootingMode and Please Take Action CM Sir!” he said.