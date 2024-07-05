Ollie Bearman joins Haas as fourth British F1 Driver

London, July 5: Teenager Ollie Bearman has secured a prominent place in Formula One, signing a multi-season contract with Haas for the 2025 season. This announcement arrives ahead of his home event at Silverstone, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career after impressing as a last-minute replacement for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year. London, July 5: Teenager Ollie Bearman has secured a prominent place in Formula One, signing a multi-season contract with Haas for the 2025 season. This announcement arrives ahead of his home event at Silverstone, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career after impressing as a last-minute replacement for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me,” Bearman shared. “To say out loud that I will be a Formula One driver for Haas makes me so immensely proud. To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing that they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible.”

Bearman, who serves as a reserve driver for Haas, made headlines in Saudi Arabia by qualifying 11th and finishing an impressive 7th, outperforming seasoned drivers including Hamilton. His performance drew accolades from the seven-time world champion, who hailed Bearman as a “future star” in the making.

Haas team owner Gene Haas commented on the exciting addition, stating, “I’m pleased we’ve been able to give Oliver Bearman this opportunity to drive full-time in Formula One – he’s undoubtedly an exciting rookie prospect.” Bearman’s journey from Chelmsford to the F1 grid includes a stint in Ferrari’s driver academy and notable successes in Formula Two, where he recently clinched his first victory of the season.

Looking ahead, Bearman will fill the seat vacated by Nico Hulkenberg, who moves to Sauber, with speculation surrounding his teammate as Kevin Magnussen’s contract nears its expiration. Currently seventh in the constructors’ standings, Haas anticipates Bearman’s potential to contribute significantly to their future successes in the pinnacle of motorsport.