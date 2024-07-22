TNEA 2024 online Counselling commences

Chennai: The online counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2024 began today and will continue until September 11.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy inaugurated the virtual counselling session for B.Tech courses at the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) office in Guindy.

The counselling will be conducted in three rounds, with candidates participating based on their ranks. Each round will have four stages: choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment, and reporting to the college for fee payment. The first two days (July 22 and 23) are reserved for government school students applying under the 7.5% horizontal reservation. This includes students with disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen, and sportspersons.

From July 25 to July 27, counselling will be held for general category students falling under the categories of persons with disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen, and those with sports quotas.

Minister Ponmudy provided detailed statistics about the application process.

A total of 664 students with different disabilities have applied for 111 available engineering seats.

282 students have applied under the sports quota for 38 available engineering seats.

38 wards of ex-servicemen have applied for the available 11 seats.

A total of 433 engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu are participating in the counselling for the 2024-25 academic year. The state has a total of 2.4 lakh engineering seats available, with 1.79 lakh eligible candidates for this academic year.