Bus collides with lorry injuring 20 near Siriganur

Tiruchy: A government bus carrying over 40 passengers collided with a sand lorry on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Siruganur on Sunday night, resulting in injuries to nearly 20 passengers.

The bus, en route to Chennai with 47 passengers including the driver and conductor, was on a bridge when the driver lost control and rammed into the lorry ahead of it. The force of the impact caused the entire front portion of the bus to become lodged in the rear end of the lorry.

“Due to the force of the impact, 20 passengers sustained fractures,” a police spokesperson said. Emergency services, including police and ambulance personnel, quickly arrived at the scene to rescue the injured passengers, who were then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The collision caused a significant traffic hold-up on the bridge. Cranes were brought in to remove the damaged vehicles, restoring the flow of traffic. The Siruganur police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident.