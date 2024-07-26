Adani Energy posts growth in Q1

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported strong results for the April-June quarter, as operational revenue surged 47 per cent to Rs 5,379 crore (year-on-year) while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs 315 crore, up an impressive 73 per cent.

Operational EBITDA was at Rs 1,628 crore, up 29.7 per cent YoY, said the Adani Group company.

On account of carving out of the Dahanu power plant from the company’s books and in line with Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS) 105, AESL has reported a one-off exception item of Rs 1,506 crore.

Adjusted for this exception item, the company’s revenue was up 47 per cent YoY, PAT was up 73 per cent YoY, and EBITDA was up 30 per cent YoY.