Why Nitish skipped NITI Aayog meet

The party also slammed the NDA-led central government for “misleading” people over the special package, and announced protest marches next month.

JD(U) leaders, however, were tight-lipped over the absence of Kumar, the party president, at the NITI Aayog meeting held in Delhi on Saturday.

The CM held a party meeting in Patna on Saturday to discuss preparations for assembly polls in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Mehboob Alam, CPI(ML) L leader in the Bihar assembly, said, “I must say that Kumar skipped the meeting out of embarrassment over the refusal of the Centre to grant special category status to Bihar.”

“He should have attended the crucial meeting… He has once again lost the opportunity to seek special category status for Bihar, and inclusion of the state’s amended reservation laws in the ninth schedule of the Constitution,” he told PTI.

The ninth schedule includes a list of central and state laws that cannot be challenged in court.

Another CPI(ML) L MLA, Ajeet Kumar Singh, expressed similar views.