Support farmers ahead of Samba season: EPS tells TN govt

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called on the Tamil Nadu government to urgently distribute seeds, fertilizers, and extend crop loans to farmers ahead of the crucial samba season.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Palaniswami emphasized the need for immediate action to support farmers in the Delta region, who have faced two consecutive years of insufficient water supply. Due to intensified rainfall, the Karnataka government has been compelled to release surplus water from its reservoirs this season. As a result, the water level in the Mettur reservoir breached 100 feet on July 27.

Despite this positive development, Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for not distributing seeds of both short and long-term rice varieties to farmers. He urged the government to take swift action in distributing these seeds to enable timely cultivation. Additionally, he stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of fertilizers and facilitating crop loans for farmers, many of whom have struggled to repay previous loans.

Palaniswami highlighted the significant challenges farmers have faced over the past two years due to water shortages, which severely impacted crop production. He called on the government to implement measures to store the water released from the Mettur dam in various water bodies across the Delta region. He also recommended desilting and strengthening water carriageways, including channels, to ensure efficient water delivery to the tail-end users.

“The government must take appropriate measures to support our farmers, who are the backbone of our economy. By ensuring the availability of seeds, fertilizers, and financial support, we can help them achieve a successful samba season,” Palaniswami said.

