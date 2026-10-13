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Tuesday, October 13, 2026
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TAMIL NADU

HC rejects election plea challenging CV Shanmugam’s victory

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Chennai, Oct 13:
The Madras High Court has rejected an election petition challenging the victory of AIADMK MLA and former Tamil Nadu Law Minister C V Shanmugam from the Mailam Assembly constituency.
Shanmugam contested the recent Assembly election on behalf of the AIADMK and was declared elected from Mailam with a victory margin of 30,041 votes.
Challenging his election, a voter, Kamalakkannan, filed an election petition before the Madras High Court, questioning Shanmugam’s victory.
Shanmugam subsequently filed a petition seeking the dismissal of the election case. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the matter, had reserved orders on his plea.
Passing orders on the petition on Tuesday, the judge accepted Shanmugam’s plea and dismissed the election petition challenging his victory.
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