HC rejects election plea challenging CV Shanmugam’s victory

Chennai, Oct 13:

The Madras High Court has rejected an election petition challenging the victory of AIADMK MLA and former Tamil Nadu Law Minister C V Shanmugam from the Mailam Assembly constituency.

Shanmugam contested the recent Assembly election on behalf of the AIADMK and was declared elected from Mailam with a victory margin of 30,041 votes.

Challenging his election, a voter, Kamalakkannan, filed an election petition before the Madras High Court, questioning Shanmugam’s victory.

Shanmugam subsequently filed a petition seeking the dismissal of the election case. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the matter, had reserved orders on his plea.

Passing orders on the petition on Tuesday, the judge accepted Shanmugam’s plea and dismissed the election petition challenging his victory.