Former CoP Arun, three others questioned in Gem Veeramani case

Chennai, Oct 13:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault allegations against granite businessman R Gem Veeramani has intensified its investigation, questioning former Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun and three other senior police officers over their handling of the case.

The four officers questioned were Arun, N Kannan, who served as Additional Commissioner of Police in Chennai and later became Coimbatore City Police Commissioner, Additional Commissioner A Radhika and Deputy Commissioner Vanitha. They were questioned separately as investigators sought to clarify the circumstances surrounding the handling of complaints against Veeramani.

The investigation is being led by a four-member team of women police officers headed by Additional Commissioner P C Thenmozhi. The Tamil Nadu government constituted the special team to investigate the allegations of sexual offences against minor girls and related issues. Congress functionary MP Ranjan Kumar, who had earlier raised concerns about the case, has also been questioned and his statement recorded.

The controversy centres on allegations that complaints about Veeramani’s alleged sexual abuse of minor girls had reached senior police officers well before the case was formally registered. Questions have been raised about why effective action was not taken at an earlier stage and whether the evidence was properly examined.

According to reports, when the matter first came to light, the Chennai Central Crime Branch reportedly said it could not establish the identity of the man seen in video footage allegedly showing the sexual assault of a minor girl. Critics have alleged that the footage was not examined adequately, allowing Veeramani to avoid arrest at that stage.

There have also been allegations that police officers and political functionaries acted together to protect the businessman and that large sums of money changed hands to prevent action against him. These allegations are part of the wider inquiry and have not, by themselves, established criminal liability on the part of the officials concerned.

The SIT reportedly put more than 60 questions to the officers during the separate examinations, seeking explanations on issues that had emerged during the investigation. Investigators are examining the decisions taken by the police at different stages and the handling of information and evidence relating to the complaints.

The team has already submitted an initial report in connection with the case. Following the questioning of the senior officers, it has gathered further information and is expected to submit another report on October 27. The report is expected to set out the findings from the latest stage of the investigation.

The questioning assumes significance because of the senior positions held by the officers during the period under scrutiny. Arun was Chennai Police Commissioner when the matter first came to police attention, while Kannan had served as Additional Commissioner in the city before taking charge in Coimbatore.

Veeramani, owner of Gem Granites, was arrested in August in connection with allegations of sexual offences against a minor girl. His associates Shanthi and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, were also arrested in connection with the case. Police have alleged that the couple managed a property linked to the alleged offences.