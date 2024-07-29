Modi may visit Ukraine next month

The proposed visit is being planned around the Ukrainian National Day of August 24 and the prime minister may also travel to Poland as part of a two-nation tour, they said.

If the visit takes place, then it would be the first trip by Modi to Ukraine and the first to Poland by an Indian prime minister in nearly 45 years.

The final rounds of discussions between Indian and Ukrainian officials on the trip came amid outrage in the Western world over Modi’s recent visit to Moscow. His proposed visit to Kyiv is being seen in some quarters as New Delhi’s balancing act on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.