Making Boat was a real challenge: Chimbu Devan

In a recent press conference, director Chimbu Devan shared insights about his latest film, "Boat," a project that has garnered significant attention.

The film, featuring an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Gauri Kishan, Chinni Jayanth, Kulappulli Leela, M.S. Bhaskar, Sams, Madhumitha, Shara, Master Akshath Das, and Hollywood actor Jesse Fox-Allan, has created a buzz with its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast.

Chimbu Devan described the film as a blend of fantasy and comedy, a departure from his previous works. He credited producer Praba Premkumar of Mali & Manvi Movie Makers for providing the opportunity to bring his long-held story to life. The story, which had been on his mind for a long time, was detailed to Yogi Babu, who was immediately enthusiastic about the role. Following Yogi Babu’s involvement, the cast was quickly assembled, including M.S. Bhaskar and Chinni Jayanth, with Gauri Kishan playing a significant role as the female lead. Other notable actors like Sams, Madhumitha, Shara, Akshath, and Jesse Fox-Allan joined the cast, with Kulappulli Leela delivering a memorable performance in a pivotal role.

He highlighted the importance of music and cinematography in the film, emphasizing the challenges of portraying a maritime theme. As someone unfamiliar with the sea beyond superficial experiences, he underscored the necessity of a strong team to address the film’s technical and narrative challenges. Cinematographer Madhesh Manickam, who joined the project through a recommendation by his friend S.R. Kathir, was praised for his contributions. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Gibran Vaipodha, and the efforts of the sound and visual design teams were acknowledged as crucial elements in bringing the story to life.

The film’s backdrop is set in 1943, during World War II, a period Chimbu Devan felt was often overlooked in historical narratives. His research revealed that while the contributions and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the war are frequently underrepresented, approximately 2.5 million Indians lost their lives in the conflict. This realization spurred Devan to create a story centered around this historical context, aiming to provide a richer depiction of the era.

The movie would be out on 2 August.