Kalaiyarasan–Anandhi’s Titanic postponed again

The release of Titanic, starring Kalaiyarasan and Anandhi in the lead roles, has been postponed once again, with the film now scheduled to hit theatres on October 23.

The film, directed by Janakiraman, was earlier slated for release on October 16. However, the makers have pushed the release by a week, citing limited theatre availability following the arrival of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.

Announcing the revised date on social media, Janakiraman said the team had overcome several hurdles after years of hard work and dedication and was ready to bring the film to theatres. He added that the release had been rescheduled because of the shortage of available screens.

Produced by CV Kumar under the Thirukumaran Entertainment banner, the film features Kaali Venkat, Ashna Zaveri, Ragav Vijay, Madhumitha, Chetan and Devadarshini in supporting roles. Director Balaji Mohan and actor Gayathri are also making guest appearances.

Nivas K Prasanna has composed the music.