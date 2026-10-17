Jailer 2 crosses Rs 200 cr worldwide in two days

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office within two days of its release, delivering a strong opening for the much-anticipated sequel.

According to early trade estimates, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film has grossed approximately Rs 209.10 crore worldwide by the end of its second day. The film collected an estimated Rs 35.60 crore in India on Friday, taking its domestic gross to Rs 112.10 crore. Its overseas gross stood at around Rs 97 crore.

The film opened in theatres on Thursday, October 15, generating substantial interest among Rajinikanth’s fans. Its first-day India net collection was estimated at Rs 59.70 crore, before collections declined to approximately Rs 35.60 crore on Friday. The two-day domestic net total stood at Rs 95.30 crore.

Tamil-speaking audiences accounted for the largest share of the film’s domestic collections. On the second day, the Tamil version earned an estimated Rs 25.25 crore in India, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 7.25 crore. The Hindi version collected around Rs 2.75 crore, and the Kannada version added approximately Rs 35 lakh.

The overseas market has also played a significant role in the film’s performance, contributing an estimated Rs 97 crore in gross collections over the first two days. The strong international response has helped the sequel cross the Rs 200-crore milestone so early in its theatrical run.

Directed by Nelson, Jailer 2 continues the story established in the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth as retired police officer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal and Vidya Balan, adding to its appeal across markets.