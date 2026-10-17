Greta Gerwig unveils Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew trailer

Director Greta Gerwig has unveiled the trailer for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, based on C S Lewis’ fantasy novel. The film stars David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey and Daniel Craig, with Meryl Streep also part of the cast.

The story explores the origins of Narnia, following young Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer as they enter a magical world filled with mystery and adventure. The film is a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, though the novel was published later in the series.

Produced by Netflix and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, the fantasy adventure will release in Indian theatres on February 12, 2027.