Congress seeking Bangladesh-like regime change, alleges Rajnath

LUCKNOW:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday accused the Congress and its allies of seeking a change of government in India along the lines of Bangladesh, alleging that they were using youth protests to create political unrest.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh said democratic rights did not permit anyone to undermine constitutional institutions or create disorder. His remarks came amid opposition protests in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders have questioned the transparency of the exercise and expressed concern that eligible voters could be excluded. Singh, however, accused the Congress of using the issue to challenge institutions and urged its leaders to pursue dialogue rather than confrontation.