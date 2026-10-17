Navy inducts indigenous multi-purpose vessel Samarthak

KARWAR:

The Indian Navy commissioned Samarthak, its first multi-purpose vessel built by a private shipyard, at a ceremony in Karwar on Friday.

Built by Larsen and Toubro at its Kattupalli shipyard in Tamil Nadu, the vessel has more than 75 per cent indigenous content. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan attended the commissioning ceremony, where Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan highlighted its role in strengthening India’s defence self-reliance.

Samarthak will support maritime surveillance, patrols, trials of indigenous weapons and sensors, and operations involving unmanned systems. It is also equipped for towing, firefighting, medical assistance and humanitarian relief missions. It is the first of four multi-purpose vessels planned for induction into the Navy.