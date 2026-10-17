Restrictions hurt businesses, not peaceful protests, says Dipke

NEW DELHI:

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, has defended his party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march, saying peaceful protests do not hurt businesses but restrictions on movement and internet services do.

In a post on X, Dipke said the party had organised peaceful demonstrations in several cities and remained committed to non-violence. He said questioning elected representatives and protesting against injustice were fundamental democratic rights.

His remarks came amid a standoff with Delhi Police over the proposed march at Central Park in Connaught Place. Police said permission had not been granted and cited prohibitory orders, while the New Delhi Municipal Council announced that Central Park would remain closed on Friday and Saturday.