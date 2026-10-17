ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan for October 23 in CMRL case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for questioning on October 23 in a money-laundering investigation linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

Officials said Vijayan had been asked to appear at the agency’s Kochi office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case follows a Kerala High Court direction to the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a case based on material submitted by the ED.

The agency has alleged that CMRL made payments totalling Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions, a now-defunct company owned by Vijayan’s daughter Veena, under the guise of IT consultancy services. The allegations are under investigation and have not been established as guilt.

Vijayan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order directing the registration of an FIR.