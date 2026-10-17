Getting ready

Tamil Nadu must step up its preparations for the northeast monsoon, which is crucial to the State’s water needs but often brings heavy rain, flooding and disruption to daily life. With Chennai and several other districts vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing drains and inundated roads, advance planning is essential to minimise the impact of intense rainfall. The focus must be on prevention rather than emergency response after flooding occurs.

The State government and local bodies should prioritise desilting stormwater drains, clearing canals and waterways, removing garbage from drainage systems and identifying flood-prone areas. In Chennai, where rapid urbanisation and encroachments on water bodies have worsened drainage problems in several neighbourhoods, civic agencies must ensure that infrastructure projects are completed on time and function effectively. Adequate pumps, emergency shelters, medical supplies and rescue teams should be kept ready, while electricity, drinking water and essential services must be protected against disruptions. Weather alerts and evacuation instructions should reach residents promptly, especially those living in low-lying areas.

Monsoon preparedness cannot be left to government agencies alone. Residents must avoid dumping waste into drains, cooperate with local authorities and follow official safety advisories. District administrations should coordinate with disaster management teams, police, fire and rescue services, health departments and voluntary organisations to ensure a swift response when required. With timely action, transparent communication and continuous monitoring, Tamil Nadu can reduce avoidable losses and protect lives and property. The northeast monsoon is a vital source of water for the State, and effective preparedness will help ensure that its benefits are not overshadowed by preventable disasters.