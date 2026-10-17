Kamal Haasan Mourns Composer Deva’s Demise

Several members of the Tamil film industry have expressed grief over the demise of veteran music composer Deva, popularly known as Thenisai Thendral, remembering his musical contribution and warm personality.

Actor Kamal Haasan said he was shocked to hear of the death of his younger brother Deva. Recalling their association in Avvai Shanmughi, Pammal K Sambandam and Panchathantiram, Kamal said he fondly remembered the lively moments they shared while working together. He also extended his condolences to Deva’s family.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi said Deva’s death had caused him deep pain. He noted that the composer had created a distinct identity for himself in Tamil film music and said his music and songs would live on in people’s memories.

Actor Y Gee Mahendra remembered Deva as an extraordinary human being whose music reached the hearts of ordinary people. He praised the composer’s signature gaana style for bringing joy to common audiences and said Deva had established his own place despite working alongside several musical stalwarts. Describing him as a humble person with an infectious smile and unique sense of humour, Mahendra recalled their association dating back to the United Amateur Artistes (UAA) theatre days in the 1970s. He also noted that Bharath Kalachar had planned to honour Deva with a special award named after K Balachander on December 13, but his demise had prevented the recognition.

Film director, actor and Tamil Film Producers Council president T Rajendar expressed profound sorrow, describing Deva as a major pillar of Tamil film music. He noted that the composer had scored music for more than 400 films and enriched movies featuring leading stars, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Rajendar also praised Deva for his friendly nature and for supporting producers through his work. Recalling the songs he composed for Dum, starring Rajendar’s son Silambarasan, he said it was painful to think that the composer who had entertained audiences was now leaving them in grief. He extended his condolences to Deva’s family and the film fraternity.