Andrea Jeremiah: Music Is the Single Greatest Thing About Life

Andrea Jeremiah, the actor and playback singer, has spoken about the importance of music in her life, describing it as one of the greatest sources of meaning and expression. Known for balancing her careers in acting and singing, Andrea has established a distinctive presence in Tamil cinema through her performances on screen and her work behind the microphone.

Andrea is making her debut as a judge with Tamil Idol, which marks the Tamil-language entry of the popular Indian Idol franchise. She said she was approaching the responsibility with a fresh and open mind and was keen to discover what the programme had to offer. However, she emphasised that she considered herself a musician first and foremost.

Speaking about the importance of music, Andrea said it had helped her through different phases of life and continued to be a source of strength for millions of people. She believes music connects people with their emotions, offering a song for every mood and an accompaniment through both difficult and happy times.

Andrea also said one of the most rewarding aspects of judging a singing competition was the opportunity to identify promising talent and play a role in a contestant’s journey. She believes the music must emerge from the talent of the performer, making the discovery and nurturing of gifted singers a particularly meaningful responsibility.

She is looking forward to sharing the judging panel with singers Benny Dayal and Karthik, whom she considers close friends. Their camaraderie, she said, would make the experience enjoyable.

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman will serve as the show’s super mentor. Tamil Idol will be telecast on Sony Vizha and streamed on SonyLIV during weekends. The season will feature 40 episodes, each running for 90 minutes.

For Andrea, the new assignment brings together her professional experience and her enduring passion for music. While acting and producing have offered her different creative opportunities, she continues to regard music as her happiest place.