Aegan’s Haiku gets U/A Certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy’s upcoming romantic entertainer Haiku, starring Aegan, Sridevi and Femina George, for release with a U/A certificate.

The makers confirmed the development through a poster on social media, announcing that the film would hit theatres worldwide on October 23. The Tamil Nadu theatrical release will be handled by Sakthi Film Factory.

Produced by Dr D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the banner of Vision Cinema House, Haiku is said to explore love, friendship and romance through a contemporary college setting. The film reportedly revolves around a young man who finds himself admitted to a women’s college, where he experiences life as the lone male student among female classmates.

The story follows the protagonist through different stages of his life, from the age of 19 to 26. Producer Arulanandhu has said that the narrative would offer relatable experiences for audiences across age groups.

The film has also secured a major business deal ahead of its theatrical release, with Netflix acquiring its post-theatrical digital streaming rights even before the completion of shooting. The producer revealed that the project was made on an investment of around Rs 11 crore and that nearly 80 per cent of the investment had been recovered before its release, with digital rights accounting for a substantial share.

Aegan, known for his performances in Joe and Kozhipannai Chelladurai, plays the lead role. Sridevi Apalla, who featured in the Telugu film Court – State vs A Nobody, plays his romantic interest, while Femina George, known for Minnal Murali and Sesham Mike-il Fathima, appears in a prominent role.

The supporting cast includes Adirchi Arun, Subramaniya Sethu, Adhiyaman, Mime Gopi and Indhumathi Manigandan. Hari Haran Ram has contributed additional screenplay.

Siddhu Kumar has composed the music, Priyesh Guruswamy has handled cinematography, Sakthi Pranesh is in charge of editing and Prem has overseen art direction.

With its U/A certification and October 23 release date confirmed, Haiku is preparing for its theatrical debut, backed by an early digital rights deal and a youthful romantic storyline.