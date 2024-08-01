Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations awarded to three Indians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has announced the recipients of the Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2024, honoring three distinguished Indians for their significant contributions to promoting Japan-India relations. The commendations have been awarded to K. Asok Kumar, Director of the Institute of Japanese Studies and Alumni Society of AOTS, Trivandrum Centre; Subramaniam Haribabu, Shihan, President and Technical Director of Shorei-kan Karate-do-Asia H.Q. and Ryu Kyu Kobudo Hozonkai India, H.Q.; and Chilaka Sriramulu Rajagopal, Vice-President of the Tamil Nadu Judo Association.

K. Asok Kumar has been recognized for his exceptional work in promoting the Japanese language in India. As the Director of the Institute of Japanese Studies, he has taught Japanese to numerous students across Kerala and other regions, significantly contributing to the cultural exchange between Japan and India.

Subramaniam Haribabu has been honored for his efforts in promoting Japanese culture in India through martial arts. As the President and Technical Director of Shorei-kan Karate-do-Asia and Ryu Kyu Kobudo Hozonkai India, he has trained many students in Karate and Kobudo, fostering a deep appreciation for Japanese martial arts in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

Chilaka Sriramulu Rajagopal has been acknowledged for his contribution to the promotion of Judo in India. As the Vice-President of the Tamil Nadu Judo Association, he has played a pivotal role in teaching Judo to numerous students, thereby enhancing the visibility and practice of this Japanese martial art in the country.

K. Asok Kumar, Subramaniam Haribabu, and Chilaka Sriramulu Rajagopal will each receive an award certificate and a commemorative gift from the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai at a later date.