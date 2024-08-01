Renowned Bengali musician Roy debuts in Tamil cinema with Theera Mazhai

Celebrated Bengali musician Sourav Roy, known for his chart-topping hits in Bollywood, has made his debut in the Tamil film industry with his new single “Theera Mazhai” from the upcoming film Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, directed by SD Vijay Milton. This track marks Roy’s first venture as a solo singer and music director in Kollywood, featuring Tamil actors Vijay Antony, Megha Akash, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

“Theera Mazhai” has quickly gained popularity, with its lyrical music video amassing an impressive 1.7 million views on YouTube. The song, with lyrics by Vanthana Mazan, delves into the hardships of life, resonating deeply with audiences and showcasing Roy’s musical prowess.

Expressing his gratitude, Roy said, “Thank you to Vijay Milton Sir for giving me the liberty to sing this song as a lead singer and making me a part of his film.” Roy, also known as Sourav Roy, has an illustrious career in Bollywood, with hits like “Hawayein,” “Balam Pichkari,” and “Zaalima” to his name. His work has earned him accolades, including the GIMA award for Best Music Producer in 2015.

Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan is set to be a gripping action thriller, with Roy’s foray into Tamil cinema generating much anticipation. The film, which will also be released in Telugu as Toofan, is eagerly awaited, though the official release date is yet to be announced.